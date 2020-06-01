SAN ANTONIO — Shortly after dropping out of the presidential race, Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro is throwing his name behind one of the remaining candidates.

The former Housing and Urban Development Secretary tweeted a video endorsing Senator Elizabeth Warren Monday morning:

"Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts. An America where people⁠—not the wealthy or well-connected⁠—are put first. I'm proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change."

Castro announced he was suspending his campaign on Thursday.

Elizabeth Warren announced Monday morning that she is hosting an event at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. Castro will be joining her at the event.

