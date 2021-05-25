Civil Courts back in session in Nueces County

The first case before the jury on this day was an auto accident lawsuit.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — It’s been over a year since there’s been a civil jury trial in Nueces County.

That is until now. Judge Mark Woerner’s County Court at Law Number 4 courtroom is the first in Nueces County to hold civil trials once again.

The first case before the jury on this day was an auto accident lawsuit. Just one of many lawsuits that’s been waiting on the wheels of justice to start rolling again.

“I’ve heard some estimates that we are, we’re like maybe four or five years backed up," Judge Woerner said. "I’m not sure it’s that much but the problem is cases often times don’t settle until they’re facing an eminent trial date."



The judge said that once more cases are set for trial, he expects many of those to be settled out of court helping whittle down the caseload.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.