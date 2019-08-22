TEXAS, USA — A warning for boaters in Texas: A new law is going into effect Sept. 1 called Kali's Law and it requires boat operators to wear a kill switch on certain boats.

The law is named after Kali Gorzell, who was killed in an Aransas Pass boating accident back in 2012, and it applies to operators who are driving a boat that is 26 feet or under. Officials said the kill switch must be attached to a life jacket or clothing.

"The engine will cut off and it won't be operational, so it can't, the boat can't run you or someone else over," Texas Game Warden Lerrin Johnson said.

If your boat is under 26 feet and was not built with a kill switch, officials said you will not have to install one.

