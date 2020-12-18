Kamala Harris to campaign in Georgia today on behalf of Senate candidates

The vice president-elect will be making a stop in Columbus on Monday.

ATLANTA — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will visit Georgia next week to campaign on behalf of Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Ossoff campaign confirmed Friday.

According to the campaign, Harris will attend an event in Columbus on Monday. A planned visit to Suwanee in Gwinnett County was canceled due to "votes in Washington," the Georgia Democratic Party said.

Additional details have not yet been provided.

Ossoff and Warnock are trying to unseat incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in runoff races on Jan. 5.

The races have drawn significant national attention with the balance of power in the U.S. Senate to be determined by how Georgia votes.

With Republicans holding a 50-48 edge, if both Democrats were to win it would create an even 50-50 split on votes that would be decided by Harris' tiebreaker vote as vice president.