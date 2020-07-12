Arizona Legislature closed this week after Giuliani exposes many legislators to COVID-19

The president's personal attorney exposed Republican legislators to COVID-19 when he came to town last week for "hearings" on "election fraud."

PHOENIX — The Arizona Legislature will be closed for a week after President Donald Trump's personal attorney may have exposed a score of legislators to COVID-19 during a visit last week.

Rudy Giuliani, the face of the administration's attacks on the election's security, was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier Sunday, according to a tweet from Trump.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Giuliani visited Phoenix for a "hearing" on "election fraud" at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Phoenix last week.

About 15 Republican members or members-elect of the Legislature attended the 11-plus-hour gathering. Only one wore a mask.

Michael Hunter, the chief of staff for the state House of Representatives, sent this email earlier today:

Members and Staff: Out of an abundance of caution for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19, the House building will be closed for one week, starting Monday, December 7. No one will have permission to work or meet in the building. All members and staff should perform all work and schedule all meetings remotely. Please stay tuned for more information.



The state Senate first announced it would close earlier this afternoon and the House followed suit shortly after, a Senate spokesman said.

The Capitol Times first reported the story earlier Sunday evening. The publication's Tweet included a picture of maskless legislators grouped around a maskless Giuliani.

The Arizona Legislature will be closed all next week after at least 15 current or future Republican legislators may have been directly exposed to COVID-19 by meeting with Rudy Giuliani. https://t.co/HuQx6Lrheb via @DillonReedRose @JMShumway — AZ Capitol Times (@AzCapitolTimes) December 7, 2020