Lieutenant Governor candidate pays a visit to Corpus Christi to speak with voters

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lieutenant Governor candidate Matthew Dowd visited the Nueces County Democratic Headquarters to engage with area voters.

Dowd said he's looking to right what he called the 'wrongs' made by our current Lieutenant governor. Dowd also said he hopes to be a mouthpiece for individuals from smaller areas in Texas.

But I want the folks in Corpus Christi and Nueces County to know that we want them to be represented at the capitol," Dowd said. "In my view they're not represented by the leadership of Dan Patrick. So I want people in Nueces County to know that we're going to represent them at the capitol and we're going to show every other part of the state that they have a voice in the process."

Dowd said it's time to put common decency for the common good back into the Lieutenant Governor's Office. He added that he hopes to serve the public and not just special interests.

