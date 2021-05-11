Lieutenant Governor candidate pays a visit to Corpus Christi to speak with voters

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lieutenant Governor candidate Matthew Dowd visited the Nueces County Democratic Headquarters to engage with area voters.
Dowd said he's looking to right what he called the 'wrongs' made by our current Lieutenant governor. Dowd also said he hopes to be a mouthpiece for individuals from smaller areas in Texas.
But I want the folks in Corpus Christi and Nueces County to know that we want them to be represented at the capitol," Dowd said. "In my view they're not represented by the leadership of Dan Patrick. So I want people in Nueces County to know that we're going to represent them at the capitol and we're going to show every other part of the state that they have a voice in the process."
Dowd said it's time to put common decency for the common good back into the Lieutenant Governor's Office. He added that he hopes to serve the public and not just special interests.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Kingsville police officer shot in line of duty dies of injuries
- City of Corpus Christi offering homebuyer down payment and closing cost assistance up to $35,000
- Aransas Pass ISD student shot, killed by Corpus Christi police after school threat, hit-and-run crash
- Flounder fishing temporarily suspended as of Nov. 1
- NAACP urges free agent athletes to avoid signing with Texas teams
- Texas State Aquarium begins national search for new CEO
- Why it's more important than ever to get the flu shot this year
- Grab the family! CC Movie Nights at Whataburger Field is back
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.