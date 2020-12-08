Local reaction to Joe Biden's VP pick

Not surprisingly, local Democrats say they're about as pleased as they can be with Joe Biden's selection of Senator Kamala Harris as his pick for Vice President.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Not surprisingly, local Democrats say they're about as pleased as they can be with Joe Biden's selection of Senator Kamala Harris as his pick for Vice President.

"This is a picture of unity. A picture of the future of America, said Coretta Graham who is the chair for the Nueces County Democratic Party.

"I was ecstatic," she said.

Graham believes Joe Biden's selection of Harris as his running mate was the right decision and said she will be a strong asset to the Biden team because of her experience and appeal.

"She comes from an Asian background, African American background, shes a lawyer, law enforcement background, she has a lot of experiences that can help to bring a lot of people on board," said Graham.

"I have a classmate from Harvard who is politically active, who actually predicted publicly three years ago that it would be Biden/Harris as the ticket and actually printed up t-shirts," said Political Analyst, Dr. Bill Chriss.

Chriss told 3News that Biden putting Harris on the Democratic ticket as his V.P. was no surprise. He called the move conventional in some ways and unprecedented in others.

"Because of the fact that she's a woman and she's a woman of color, but politically I think it was the right choice, the best Biden could do as a candidate, and I think it will help him," said Chriss.

Whether that will translate into a win for Democrats in November is still unknown. Because there is a lot that can happen between now and election day. It's impossible to tell how this election will turn out.

Graham said the pick is already helping to inspire future generations.

"Little black girls, little girls of color, any little girl really, because she is the third woman to be nominated of any political party, so she's already making history," said Graham.

We reached out to the local Republican party to get a reaction. As yet, we have not yet heard back.