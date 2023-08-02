South Texas congressmen, 3NEWS political analyst respond to President Biden's SOTU address

Chriss was impressed when Biden got Republicans to agree not to cut Social Security or Medicare but said it went downhill when he spoke of oil and gas industry.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — President Joe Biden's State of the Union address was Tuesday night and though our political analyst said Biden spent too much time on issues that didn't affect a majority of voters, he gave the president an overall A- for the speech.

"He really built a bridge to the working Americans in blue-collared jobs that the Democratic Party really have a hard time with ever since the Reagan years, so I give him very high marks for that," Bill Chriss said. "The only reason I gave him an A- instead of an A was that, I think, the speech was too long."

Chriss said Biden responded well to hecklers in the chamber.

"I also think he did a great job of responding to the very few, or small number, of Republican Congress people who were heckling him and being pretty rude," Chriss said. "And you could see Speaker McCarthy, the head of the Republican caucus and the House, trying to get his party members not to do that."

Those Republican hecklers were upset that Biden mentioned some in the party wanted to cut Social Security. Chriss was impressed with the outcome of that back-and-forth.

"He got the Republicans to all agree, or almost all agree, that they weren’t going to do anything to cut Social Security or Medicare," Chriss said.

There were things mentioned that Chriss doesn't think helped Biden's platform during the speech.

"Things started to go downhill for him for a little bit when he started criticizing the oil and gas industry. That’s not popular in a lot of states, including Texas," Chriss said. "He shouldn’t have said 'we’re gonna need fossil fuels for 10 years.' He should not have put a time limit on it."

Chriss said that overall, it was a good speech.

"He was kind of pandering to the left wing of his party, but on the whole, I think it was an effective speech," Chriss said. "It almost reminded me of Harry Truman, where he’s really trying to tell people 2 things: first of all, that he’s willing to work with everybody, secondly, he’s for the little guy."

Congressman Michael Cloud (TX-27) was not as impressed with the speech. In a Twitter thread, Cloud accused Biden of trying to "fix problems that don't exist."

"He glossed over his disastrous border policies that have seen record numbers of illegal crossings, allowing volumes of deadly fentanyl into the country, and aiding and abetting cartels in making the border a violent and dangerous place," Cloud wrote.

He also touched on the high inflation that is affecting Americans.

"Inflation continues to affect working families, many of whom have to take second or even third jobs just to make ends meet," Cloud wrote. "Instead of addressing this he proposed even more spending that will only continue to drive inflation up."

South Texas Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34) also released a statement on the contents of the address.