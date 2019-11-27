SAN ANTONIO — (NOTE: The video above originally appeared July 5, 2018.)

Kino Jimenez, the man witnessed in a viral social media video snatching a teen’s “Make America Great Again” hat before hurling a racial slur and large soda at him at a San Antonio Whataburger, has pleaded "no contest" to a charge of "theft of a person."

The July 2018 incident, which involved a confrontation between Jimenez and three teens dining in a Whataburger on Thousand Oaks Drive in San Antonio, was posted by one of the teen’s parents and quickly grew to viral status.

WARNING: This video includes graphic language.

Just a few days after the incident went viral, The San Antonio Police Department arrested Jimenez and charged him with theft.

Jimenez made the plea Nov. 12 and received three years of deferred adjudication, according to Bexar County court records.

