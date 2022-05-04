Here's is everything you need to know to vote early in the May 24 primary runoff election

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texans are heading to the polls for early voting in the 2022 primary runoff elections. There are several big races on the ballot as voters decide on candidates in some races who will move on to the general election in November.
There are statewide races on the ballot, including lieutenant governor, attorney general and more.
For the May 24 runoff elections, depending on whether you are voting as a Republican, Democrat or independent, different voting options will be available. If you're voting as a Republican or Democrat, you will only see the candidates in those parties with the winner going on to challenge the nominee from the opposing party.
When is early voting in Texas?
Early voting gets underway Monday, May 16, and runs through May 20. Primary Runoff Election Day is May 24.
Are you registered to vote?
Before heading to the polls, make sure you're registered! There's an easy way to check on the Texas Secretary of State's website.
Voting locations near you
To find a list of early voting locations in Nueces County, click here.
You can also find polling locations anywhere in the state by checking here.
What do I need to vote?
You will need an acceptable form of identification to vote. According to VoteTexas.gov, these are the acceptable forms of ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
If you don't have any of the above-listed forms of ID and can't get one, you can bring one of the following in order to request a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration:"
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law that establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
What not to bring or wear
This information is from VoteTexas.gov. At voting locations, you’re not allowed to use wireless devices or electronic/mechanical devices to record sound or images within 100 feet of voting stations.
Here’s what you should NOT use at voting locations.
- Cell phones
- Camera
- Tablet computers
- Laptop computer
- Sound recorder
- Any other device that can communicate wirelessly or record sound/images.
You’re also not supposed to wear clothing related to a candidate, measure or political party that’s on the current ballot. You can, however, wear something related to a candidate, measure or political party that’s NOT on the ballot.
Samples Ballots
TEXAS RACES
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR - DEMOCRAT
- MICHELLE BECKLEY
- MIKE COLLIER
ATTORNEY GENERAL - REPUBLICAN
- KEN PAXTON
- GEORGE P. BUSH
ATTORNEY GENERAL - DEMOCRAT
- JOE JAWORSKI
- ROCHELLE MERCEDES GARZA
COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE - REPUBLICAN
- DAWN BUCKINGHAM
- TIM WESTLEY
COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE - DEMOCRAT
- JAY KLEBERG
- SANDRAGRACE MARTINEZ
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER - REPUBLICAN
- WAYNE CHRISTIAN
- SARAH STOGNER
COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS - DEMOCRATIC
- JANET T. DUDDING
- ANGEL LUIS VEGA