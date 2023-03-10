McCarthy ouster an indication of nation's divisiveness, political analyst Chriss says

The House of Representatives historically voted to remove its sitting speaker Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A sitting Speaker of the House was ousted Thursday for the first time in US history, throwing the nation’s capital into chaos.



So, who will replace Kevin McCarthy?



3NEWS political analyst Bill Chriss believes McCarthy's removal is a clear indication of the divisiveness our nation currently faces.

"There is (sic) very few congresspeople who have to run in competitive districts where they might get beat by the other party, and so there is no reason for them to be moderate and work across the aisle,” he said. “Rather, all these politicians are afraid of anymore is getting primaried by someone within their party who is more extreme than they are. As a result, there is a premium placed on being extreme, whether it's extreme left or extreme right, and that's why we've never seen this before. Because we haven't had this kind of division within the political parties before."



Chriss also said he believes the ouster signals the evolution of the democratic system in our nation as the older generations of leaders give way to those who follow with new ideas and changes.

On a side note, Chriss said Dist. 27 Congressman Michael Cloud's “no” vote against the removal of the speaker is a clear indication of how not all Republicans are thinking alike.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!