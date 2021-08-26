'We need to see those in authority do the honorable thing and resign': Congressman Michael Cloud reflects on Kabul airport attack

Cloud said we're seeing generations of progress from people working toward a more perfect union in our nation, go down the drain.

TEXAS, USA — Reaction to the attack has been swift and highly partisan. In fact, Congressman Michael Cloud said the Commander in Chief should consider resigning.

He called the attack heartbreaking but totally avoidable.

"It's tragic," Cloud said. "It's a tragic error of judgement and so we need to see those in authority do the honorable thing and resign."

Cloud said he met with members of the joint chiefs of staff and the secretary of state earlier in the week, adding that while there were tactical and strategic differences between them, the ordeal could have been avoided.

He said it all boils down to poor leadership.

I followed up his comments about resignation with a question of clarification.

"Congressman, I can't ignore the fact that you just mentioned the word "resign." Who are you talking about that you'd like to direct that to? "

Cloud: "Well certainly, the secretary of state and the joint chiefs are in that boat. The commander in chief is as well. You know, this has been a series of tragic mistakes."