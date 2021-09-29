Democrat Mike Collier officially announces campaign to unseat Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

This is the second time Collier is running against Patrick.

He started an exploratory committee in April and officially announced the launch of his campaign for lieutenant governor on Oct. 4.

This marks the second time Collier is running against Patrick. In 2018, he challenged Patrick and lost by 4.8%. His campaign said it was the closest race for lieutenant governor in the past 20 years.

Collier centered his platform around improving education.

"We've really seen the consequences of failed leadership with the grid going down, with COVID. People are now getting their property tax bills; I'm already hearing that people are very unhappy. We don't have a permanent solution for a funding problem," Collier previously told KVUE. "I mean, these policy failures are piling up and piling up and Texans are feeling it and they're very unhappy."

Collier said the issues facing voters in 2022 will be the state's response to COVID-19, the grid failure and the Texas economy.

“Today, I am announcing my candidacy because I believe Texas deserves a Lt. Governor who is committed to honestly solving problems," he said in a written statement. "As a career-long auditor, energy expert, and financial watchdog, I’m eager to deliver solutions for the people of Texas — not create more problems. The last few months have shown that our state faces a crisis of competent leadership, and Texas needs a proven business leader, not a radio shock jock zealot, at the helm of this great state."

Collier, originally from Houston, entered the Texas political scene in 2014 when he ran for state comptroller.

The former chief strategist for George W. Bush, Matthew Dowd, has also announced his campaign for Texas lieutenant governor.

The 2022 primary election will be held on March 1, 2022. Candidates can start filing to run on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Election Day in 2022 is Nov. 8, 2022.