Texans who want to vote in the upcoming Texas primary runoff election have until Monday, to register.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delayed the upcoming primary runoffs from May to July after the coronavirus pandemic hit the state of Texas.

Voters participating in the Democratic primary will decide the outcome in two statewide races. Most notably, state Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, is facing decorated Air Force veteran MJ Hegar in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat. Whoever wins will go on to face U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, in the fall. The other statewide Democratic primary runoff is for a seat on the Texas Railroad Commission, a regulatory agency that oversees the oil and natural gas industry.

Both Republican and Democratic voters will choose the winners in a handful of congressional and legislative runoff races.

Here's how to register to vote:

First, you should check if you are already registered to vote at your current address. You can do so here with your Texas driver’s license number and date of birth, your first and last names, and the county where you reside, or with your date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier, which you can find on your voter registration certificate.

If you are not registered to vote, print out your voter registration application here and mail it to the voter registrar in your county. Your application must be postmarked by Monday.

Early voting starts June 29. Voters who voted in the Republican primary in March cannot cross parties and vote in the Democratic primary — and vice versa. But if you didn't vote in the March primary you can still vote in the primary runoffs. See the primary runoff ballot here and add key Texas 2020 election dates to your calendar here.

This story was originally published at TexasTribune.org. The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM