Have you ever visited Mosquito Lake State Park in Trumbull County? One Ohio state representative is hoping to change its name to Donald J. Trump State Park.

“This legislation is meant to honor the commitment and dedication that our 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, bestowed upon the great people of Trumbull County,” State Rep. Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta) said in a statement regarding his push to rename the state park. “I witnessed the unprecedented and astounding support that President Trump received from constituents across the 63rd District and on Mosquito Lake State Park.”

Rep. Loychik said the enthusiasm for Trump was “also historic throughout the state of Ohio last November as he pushed for initiatives and policies that was very well-received with my constituency and the state. I will soon be introducing this bill to recognize the triumphs Trump brought over the last four years to this great nation and the Buckeye state.”

He also said there will be more news coming on this initiative, telling Ohioans to “stay tuned.”

