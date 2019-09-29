AUSTIN, Texas — The Paramount Theatre near Congress Avenue was filled with people curious with what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had to say on Saturday night, especially since she's an important character in the Ukraine scandal facing President Donald Trump.

Throughout the three-day event, presidential candidates didn't shy away from the tough topics, trying to make their mark in Austin during the festival.

The event's line-up had a lot of political figures speaking in Austin, like Beto O'Rourke and Julian Castro, as well as right-wing voices such as Ted Cruz.

"Just wanted to see a lot of national and local politicians talk about different issues going on in the world," said Neil Erickson, a festival attendee.

Pelosi wrapped up the festival on Saturday night. She was added to the list of speakers just days after U.S. House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against Trump. The president is accused of pressuring the Ukrainian president for information on former Vice President Joe Biden.

"If this activity, this pattern of behavior were to prevail, it's over for the Republic," Pelosi told the crowd. "If we have the facts and when we have the facts, we will be ready."

She said the United States shouldn't have a president that undermined national security and the integrity of our elections.

"Our elections are the fundamental point of our democracy, so if you insist on talking about this, I have another thing I want to say. Really, to tell you the truth, I'm prayerful about this. I'm heartbroken about it. I would just have hoped there was something exculpatory. This is not what it seems to be, but that's not where we are right now," said Pelosi.

Some of her opposers stood outside the Paramount. They didn't go inside to listen to what she had to say, but still wanted to get their message across.

"Nancy Pelosi is just not going along with the progressive agenda, which is needed," said attendee Fancy Fairchild.

