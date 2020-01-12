Barr appoints Durham special counsel in Russia probe investigation

U.S. Attorney John Durham is the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr has given extra protection to the prosecutor he appointed to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, giving him the authority of a special counsel to allow him to complete his work without being easily fired.

Barr told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he had appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham as a special counsel in October under the same federal statute that governed special counsel Robert Mueller’s in the original Russia probe.