Second impeachment of President Trump explained

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Founding Fathers not only laid out our form of government, but they also set down instructions on one way of fixing it if things go wrong: Impeachment.

The impeachment process is spelled out in Article 2 Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution. It states that the President and other government officials “…shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

It all begins with the House of Representatives, where Articles of Impeachment require approval by just a simple majority – 218 of the 435 House members.

The current charge against President Trump – “incitement of insurrection.” Voting ‘yes’ means that a House Member believes there is enough evidence to go to trial.

That trial would be held in the Senate, with the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court presiding, and where a 2/3 majority vote is required to convict and remove a president. That’s 67 of 100 Senators.

The catch here is that if a Senate trial were convened, Donald Trump would likely already be out of office, as the presidential inauguration is just a week away.

So why move ahead?

Beyond the stain of impeachment, there is an argument to be made that a conviction could keep Donald Trump from running again.

Three Presidents have been impeached:

Andrew Johnson in 1868, Bill Clinton in 1998, and Donald Trump in 2019. In all three cases, the Senate failed to convict.

History tells us that there have only been 8 government officers impeached and actually removed from office. They were all federal judges with lifetime tenure.

