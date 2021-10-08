Ted Cruz blocks early-morning attempt to pass Democrats' 'For the People Act'

"This bill would constitute a federal government takeover of elections. It would constitute a massive power grab by Democrats," Cruz said.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) blocked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-New York) 3 a.m. attempt (CST) to pass Democrats' voting rights legislation.

Schumer attempted to pass the voting rights legislation via unanimous consent immediately after the Senate passed a $3.5 trillion budget resolution following 15 hours of amendment votes.

The roughly 15-minute back-and-forth between Cruz and Schumer effectively killed a weeks-long effort by Texas Democrats to force a vote on the "For the People Act." The measure would touch virtually every aspect of the electoral process, curbing the influence of big money in politics, limiting the partisan considerations in the drawing of congressional districts and expanding options for casting a ballot, according to The Associated Press.

Nearly 50 Texas Democrats broke quorum during the first special session called by Gov. Greg Abbott to block GOP-backed voting legislation.

Abbott has since called a second special session, and warrants have been issued for the arrest of those Democrats who remain in Washington, D.C.

"We have reached a point in this chamber where Republicans appear to oppose any measure, no matter how common sense, to protect voting rights and strengthen our democracy," Schumer responded.

Cruz also blocked bills aimed at preventing partisan gerrymandering and requiring additional campaign finance disclosures. Cruz then offered his own bill – which he calls the "SuperPAC Elimination Act" – to end federal limits on campaign contributions and Schumer objected.

“Even on an issue as sacred as the right to vote, Senate Republicans refuse to allow even a debate. They’re afraid to debate it,” Schumer said. “Republicans refusing to support anything on voting rights is not an excuse for Democrats to do nothing.”