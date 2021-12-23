Sen. John Cornyn, Rep. Lloyd Doggett talk about handling the new omicron variant

The federal government will continue playing a major role in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, this time with the omicron variant raging through the U.S.

As 2021 comes to a close, the COVID-19 pandemic surges again with the omicron variant overtaking delta as the dominant strain of virus.

Federal lawmakers from Texas continue urging people to get vaccinated.

"I'd like to see the president declare you can't get on an airplane unless you show proof of immunization," Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) said. "I think there are some other steps like that. We need to keep encouraging, certainly. But simply encouragement has been insufficient to get us to the level of immunity that we need."

"The most important thing is for people to continue to get vaccinated if they haven't been vaccinated," Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said. "I saw President Trump just got the booster and good for him, and I would encourage everybody who's concerned about the virus to make sure they're fully vaccinated."

Going into next year, Doggett and Cornyn both hope for more bipartisanship having found glimmers of that while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We knew we had to deal with the public health and the economic consequences of COVID-19," Cornyn said. "I don't think things are quite as bad as advertised in Washington, D.C. I don't think the country is broken. I don't think Congress is incapable of dealing with big issues. But the fact of the matter is when you're split down the middle, you've got to work together."

"There is a need to build those bridges, certainly with reference to these pandemics that don't discriminate according to party affiliation," Doggett said.

KVUE interviewed Cornyn on Tuesday of this week and interviewed Doggett on Thursday before Christmas Eve. Watch the full interviews below.

