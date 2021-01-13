New Corpus Christi Mayor, Council Members sworn into office

Paulette Guajardo is now the fourth woman to serve as Corpus Christi Mayor.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Paulette Guajardo officially started her job as the new Mayor of Corpus Christi. She is now the fourth woman to serve in that role.

She was sworn in during this morning's city council meeting, along with three newly elected city council members.

Former County Commissioner Mike Pusley and local attorney and former District Judge John Martinez both won At-Large seats.

Billy Lerma -- a retired U.S. postal worker -- will represent District 1.

Before today's City Council meeting, former Mayor Joe McComb took a moment to say his goodbyes and to thank those who have supported him during his time on the council.

