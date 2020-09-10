Commissioners sign deal to design a new Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office

The ME's Office does forensic work for 17 surrounding counties.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Commissioners Court signed off on a deal to spend $55,000 to hire the Smith Group out of Arizona to design a brand new medical examiner’s office.



County Commissioners have taken a tour of the medical examiner’s building and declared it too small to continue to meet the needs of the area. County Judge Barbara Canales feels we need to replace the current building housing the ME’s office, which has only stood for 25 years.

"This building can no longer accommodate the growth that we see the region needs," Canales said.

"If you’ve ever taken a virtual tour, it is not in keeping with the standards that you would think would be fitting for your loved ones, if they needed this kind of medical forensics at the end of their life.”



The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office provided us these numbers, which show the bodies they handle each year. The numbers have continued to increase since 2010. The county does forensic work for 17 surrounding counties.

“We need to be top notch," Canales said. "In order to seek justice, you have to start with evidence and the evidence begins in the laboratory and I think it’s just not in keeping with what the modern standards are."

She added that the design plans for a new medical examiner’s office will include three different building cost options.

She not only wants to see a larger facility, but she wants to see one that will be able to do all of its own testing and lab work instead of sending that out of town.

"We will get the chance to say 'Do we want a toxicology lab?' as part of it or 'Do you want to just build a shell and build a lab later?' but we’ve allotted for growth," Canales said.



Canales points out that the interest rates in the municipal market place are at historic lows. That’s why she is pushing to get this facility built.