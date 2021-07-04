Texas lawmakers react to new proposed tightening of voting rules

Gov. Greg Abbott and Republican lawmakers say the proposed tightening of voting rules is all about election integrity and preventing fraud.

TEXAS, USA — Republicans in the State Senate have already passed their Senate Bill 7 and in the House Republicans they are looking to push through their House Bill 6. This happening after Governor Greg Abbott said that election integrity was an emergency item for the legislature to take action.

Republicans said SB 7 is all about election integrity. It looks to protect partisan poll watchers and even allow them to videotape voters who are getting help filling out their ballot. It also would ban election officials from sending out vote by mail applications unless a voter asks for one. It also bans 24 hour voting locations as well as drive thru voting locations.

"While it may be called election integrity the fact is that it’s really a voter suppression type of legislation," State Senator Juan Chuy Hinojosa with District 20 said.



Hinojosa said that bills in the legislature are usually non-partisan but SB 7 and HB 6 have become glaring exceptions.

"Obviously, SB 7 is going to be challenged in court but keep in mind that in our country we have a long history of voter suppression from the Civil War on we try to find ways to suppress the vote to keep certain people from voting and the target was always minorities and that has not changed," Hinojosa said.



Republicans said HB 6 is also about election integrity and trying to prevent fraud. It also will increase criminal penalties and create criminal offenses related to voting. It would also prevent election officials from removing poll watchers and make it a crime if they try.

Detractors said it’s looking to curb access to voting even more than SB7.

"We need to make sure the right to vote is not curtailed," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said. "It should be available to people and I remember days when my grandmother you know had her poll tax. Those were dark days. Those are days we never wanna relive again.”



Canales believes state lawmakers should be focused on making voter access to our elections easier not harder.

After all, it was proven that there was no voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election which saw more mail in ballots being used as well as curbside voting.

"I hope that in the wisdom of the legislature that they continue to make voting accessible for all," Canales said. "We don’t need limits on voting. We need to make sure everybody who is eligible to vote should be able to vote in a way that is accessible.”



Governor Greg Abbott has been quoted as saying he didn’t know how many or if any elections in the state were altered because of voter fraud in 2020.

The chief of elections at the Texas Secretary of State office told state house lawmakers that our states 2020 election process went smooth and secure.

So, many people point to those statements as part of the evidence that Republican lawmakers current efforts to change the election rules are not about voter fraud but voter suppression.

