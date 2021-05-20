$35 million in federal relief funds for Nueces County as part of the American Rescue Plan

Nueces County will also get another $35 million in 2022.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — There's a major financial boost that Nueces County has just received from the federal government. You could say the county checked its bank account and discovered a deposit for $35 million!

It's money that is part of the recently approved American Rescue Plan in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. It's a plan aimed at putting relief funds in people's pockets and also compensating local governments for the extra expenses incurred over the last year and all the revenue lost.

Now the question is, how will Nueces County make use of that money?

There's word that local governments have a fair amount of latitude on how those dollars can be used. Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales told us Thursday what her top priorities are.

"The very first thing we're going to do is assess our lost revenue and there are sort of formulas that are presented inside the act," she said. "There's guidance that's given and we will restore our county for those lost revenues."

As for how much revenue has been lost as a result of the pandemic, Judge Canales said it's somewhere between four to six million dollars.

There's even more good news about those stimulus dollars. The county will get another $35 million in 2022.

