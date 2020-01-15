CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials at the Nueces County Courthouse spent the day preparing for the March Primary Elections.

Volunteers from the Democratic and Republican groups in town took time to test the voting machines as if they were actually casting their vote. County Clerk Kara Sands said this is how they assure that all candidates are on their respective party's ballot.

"They've been in there all day long, and they'll be back there tomorrow, and they're actually voting every single ballot style for each party," she said.

The primary election is on March 3rd, but early voting starts on February 18th and ends on the 28th.

To register in Nueces County, head over to their website.

