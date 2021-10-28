Nueces County sees low early voting turnout

Last November, Nueces County saw a record breaking turnout during early voting with over 50 percent of voters casting their ballots.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday is your last chance to cast your ballot early ahead of Election Day which is Tuesday November 2nd.

On the table, everything from constitutional propositions to city council races in Robstown and Port Aransas.

However, the outcome of this election could be in the hands of just a small number of voters.

You might recall last November, Nueces County saw a record-breaking turnout during early voting with over 50 percent of voters casting their ballots.

Of course, that driven by the presidential election and several big local races.

This November is a very different story.

Out of 207,000 people in Nueces County who are eligible to vote, the number of folks who have shown up so far for early voting is only about 2600 voters or just over 1 percent.

The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center on McArdle Rd. is typically one of the busier early voting locations across town. Even so, staff there has only seen about 500 people since the start of early voting last Monday.

County Clerk Kara Sands said our numbers mirror the rest of the state when it comes to voter turnout and that traditionally, a constitutional election does not draw as many people out of their homes.

So, what is on the ballot?

You'll see 8 constitutional amendment options that cover a wide range of topics, including tax limitations, religious freedom, and county development, as well as changing eligibility requirements for certain judicial offices, and designating an essential caregiver for people in nursing facilities.

In addition, there are city council races in Robstown and Port Aransas.

In San Patricio County, voters will also be looking at authorizing a hospital district.

Voters in Flour Bluff are being asked to vote yes or no to 'Prop A' on this year's ballot.

'Prop A' is asking for a property tax increase to help fund Nueces County Emergency Services District #2.

The money would help fund increased staffing as well as training and upgraded equipment for the fire department.

Meanwhile Sands said there's still a chance for our election turnout numbers to go up.

"What is interesting is, the last constitutional election it was low all throughout early voting and then it just jumped on Election Day. We are wondering if people will wait until Election Day," said Sands.

There will be 52 voting centers where you can make your vote count on Election Day.

You can find more information on those voting locations here.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.