Permitless gun carry bill on its way to becoming a law

While the measure has widespread support, some say those who buy guns legally still have to undergo some vetting.

TEXAS, USA — A measure long sought by conservative activists will allow Texans to carry handguns without a license. The bill is poised to become a law after the Texas Senate approved a compromise on the bill Monday, sending it to Governor Greg Abbott.

Texas lawmakers approved the measure, allowing people to carry handguns not only without a license, but also with no background checks or training required.

While the measure has widespread support, some say those who buy guns legally still have to undergo some vetting.

As has been the law, if a person goes into a gun store or pawn shop, that person has to fill out paperwork and undergo a background check before the person is allowed to buy a gun.

"Unfortunately, we do have, in the world, people who can't own firearms and it is our responsibility to make sure they don't get their hands on them," Joshua Mortensen with The Sharpshooter in Corpus Christi said.

Mortensen said before anyone can purchase a firearm, there are strict guidelines and the seller or merchant must follow Federal Firearms Licensing guidelines.

"Firearms sold through an FFL, there's a legal process that we all have to follow," he added. "Legal 44-73 document must be processed with any FFL transaction. Anybody who can complete that form and get a proceed on a background check can own a firearm."

Federal law mandates that guns may only be shipped to an FFL dealer. It's the dealer's responsibility to make sure the person buying it can rightfully own a firearm.

"It's only right that a law abiding citizen have the ability to protect themself and their family," Nueces County Sheriff JC Hooper said.

Hooper said criminals have had the ability to carry weapons when they weren't allowed. Once the current bill is signed into law by the governor, law abiding citizens will have the right to openly carry.

"Just like anytime a new law comes out of Austin, Texas, I know that local law enforcement has to adapt," Hooper said. "Local law enforcement has to come up with a working model, working plan to deal with every new law that comes out and this will be no different."

The compromised deal that gained approval from both sides preserves a senate amendment enhancing the criminal penalties for felons and family violence offenders caught carrying.

Among other senate changes that survived was a requirement that the Texas Department of Public Safety offer a free online course on gun safety.

Gun brokers say education and training is key.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.