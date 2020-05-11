Political experts weigh in on the race for the White House

There are votes to be counted and procedures that already have and will continue to be called into question over the coming days.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It could take some time before the presidential election is decided. There are votes to be counted and procedures that already have and will continue to be called into question over the coming days.

Dr. Travis Braidwood is a political scientist from A&M Kingsville. One of the topics he covered was the Trump campaign asking for a recount of the votes in Wisconsin.

“As long as it’s within a tight enough margin that is within the realm of possibility and as you indicated as usually 1/2 of 1% is enough to trigger a recount,” said Braidwood.

“What we typically see though barring some type of weird anomaly like in Florida where we had ballots that were just completely broken we had the hanging chads flying off every time we re-processed them barring something like that you typically don’t see huge changes in the number of total votes even after a recount.”

Local attorney Matt Manning believes that Wisconsin will be just one of a number of states that the president and his attorneys will be looking to sue over the voting process and procedures.

“I think they’re going to attack all the mail in ballots and attack basically the constitutionality of each and every state that’s in question their ability to make rules that affect the state legislatures authority to determine what happens with the voting,” said Manning.

Manning also thinks that partisan politics will continue to play a role in this whole effort of trying to sort out the 2020 elections.

“There will be a political overtone to this no matter what happens people on both sides are going to take presumed positions,” said Manning.

Dr. Braidwood points out that the court system could end up making the final decision on this election.

“Ultimately we hope that there’s enough of a margin that the voters will prevail and that we don’t have to rely upon courts but you can imagine a situation where these races that are so hotly contested that it’s ultimately going to be the courts to determine some number of votes and that could be the tipping point of the balance of who get the electoral college votes,” said Braidwood.

Braidwood added that the legal wrangling could last for months. But the constitution spells out that there must be a commander in chief sworn into office in January 20.