According to newly released data from The Texas Lyceum Poll, Sen. Ted Cruz is carrying a two percent lead over El Paso congressman Beto O'Rourke.

A survey released Wednesday morning shows Cruz with 41 percent of likely voters, O'Rourke with 39 percent and 19 percent undecided. This is the closest O'Rourke has ever been to closing that gap. The margin of error for likely voters is +/- 4.67 percentage points.

The Texas Lyceum Poll conducted a phone survey of adults from July 9 to July 26. A total of 1,178 adults were surveyed, 806 registered voters and 441 likely voters.

Both U.S. Senate candidates have agreed to five senate debates beginning at the end of the month in Dallas.

In the Texas governor’s race, Greg Abbott has a commanding lead over Democratic nominee and former Dallas County Sheriff, Lupe Valdez, 47 to 31 percent, with 22 percent of likely voters undecided.

At 39-29, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick leads his Democratic challenger, Houston area accountant Mike Collier, with a 10 point lead, with 28 percent undecided.

In the race for Texas attorney general, 38 percent of likely voters are currently unable to make a choice between the Republican, Democratic and Libertarian nominees.

Republican incumbent Ken Paxton holds a 10-point lead over his Democratic challenger, Houston attorney and law professor Justin Nelson with 35–25 percent.

