Former President Trump wants audit of 2020 election added to Texas special session agenda

The former president won the 2020 election in Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Former President Donald Trump has sent a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asking that Texas lawmakers pass an election audit bill in the third special session.

The former president said the Texas legislature's third special session might be the last chance to order an audit of the 2020 election.

Lawmakers in the Texas House and Senate have filed bills for an audit, but they haven't moved forward during the current special session. In a previous special session, the Texas Senate passed an election audit bill, but House lawmakers didn't make progress on it.

Trump is asking for legislation that would audit the 2020 presidential election and would enable audits for future elections.

The majority of Texans voted for Trump in 2020, and there's no credible evidence that widespread voter fraud happened in the 2020 election, despite Trump's claim in his letter that "Texans know voting fraud occurred in some of their counties."

With the addition of two items on the agenda dealing with property taxes and bail reform, the Texas legislature is looking at a total of seven topics in this third special session. These are the five other topics:

Legislation relating to the apportionment of the State of Texas into districts used to elect members of the Texas House of Representatives, the Texas Senate, the State Board of Education, and the United States House of Representatives.

Legislation providing appropriations from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), Pub. L. No. 117-2.

Legislation identical to Senate Bill 29 as passed by the Texas Senate in the 87th Legislature, Regular Session, disallowing a student from competing in University Interscholastic League athletic competitions designated for the sex opposite to the student's sex at birth.

Legislation regarding whether any state or local governmental entities in Texas can mandate that an individual receive a COVID-19 vaccine and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such mandate.

Legislation similar to Senate Bill 474 as passed by the 87th Legislature, Regular Session, but that addresses the concerns expressed in the governor's veto statement.