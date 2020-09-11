President Trump to file new wave of lawsuits Monday

The president alleges voter fraud in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Though President-elect Joe Biden claimed victory over the weekend, President Donald Trump said he's still moving forward with a fresh wave of lawsuits contesting Biden's win.

His legal team announced it plans to file suit in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh Monday, alleging voter fraud.

"The president is fighting a multi-front legal battle in a number of states on a number of different grounds," said legal analyst Dan Eaton.

Over the weekend, President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said he has a group of poll watchers who are willing to testify that there were issues counting the ballots and that they were treated unfairly.

"You don’t get there by a lot of allegations," said Eaton. "The president is going to have to come forward with concrete evidence showing that there were sufficient irregularities."

According to CBS News, as of Sunday evening, Biden is the projected winner in Pennsylvania - leading by more than 40,000 votes. He was declared the winner in Nevada by more than 34,000 votes. The vote count continues in Arizona, but Biden leads by 16,000 votes in the state.

"At the end of the day, there are a number of different ways for Joe Biden to get to the required 270 electoral votes that he needs," said Eaton.

Judges have already thrown out or ruled against Trump campaign lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, and Michigan.

Eaton says though some have suggested parallels to the 2000 election between Bush and Gore, the two aren't the same.

"That concerned only one state and it involved only a few hundred votes, that is not the situation we are facing here," he said.