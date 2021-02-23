Nueces County Commissioners considering a resolution that would prevent hiring lobbyists in Austin

"If you take it away from cities and counties whose voices will they hear? Only big businesses," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners will be considering a resolution this week, taking a stand against a bill before state lawmakers that would prevent counties and cities from hiring lobbyists in Austin.

Basically, the measure is aimed at stopping the spending of taxpayer dollars on Austin lobbying groups like the Texas Association of Counties and the Texas Municipal League. It would prevent the use of public funds for lobbying activities.

"If you take it away from cities and counties whose voices will they hear? Only big business -- that's the only voice they'll hear," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said. They'll never hear how important it is for a community to be able to share their concern and their issues."

The sponsor of the house bill said taxpayers shouldn't be paying for the lobbyists because they have lobbied against property tax relief and protecting the teacher retirement system pension fund.

A similar measure failed during the last legislative session.

