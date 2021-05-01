Representative Vicente Gonzalez sworn in for third term of 15th district of Texas

Gonzalez announced a bill that was signed which allows for extra money for sheriff's offices in the Coastal Bend.

TEXAS, USA — Vicente Gonzalez, a Rio Grand Valley Congressman, who represents part of this viewing area, was sworn in as a member of the 117th congress on January 3.

For Gonzalez, this will be his third term in the house. He said he will fight for more financial relief for COVID victims. He also said the $600 being passed out right now is not enough.

Gonzalez also is happy to announce extra money for sheriff's offices in his district, too.

"I just passed a bill that was signed into law by president trump December 31 in this complicated political season that will fund sheriff's offices in Brooks County and Duval County and Jim Hogg and other counties that are not on the border, but near the border, but still deal with border issues and of finding migrants dead out in the fields and in the ranches and in the country side," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the funding was part of $2.6 billion in federal funds earmarked for several programs in the 15th district.

