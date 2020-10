The role was left vacant following the death of Gabriel Rivas last month when he died from coronavirus complications.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A longtime Corpus Christi City Council member has announced that he's resigning.

At-Large Council Member Rudy Garza has served on the council for eight years. This week, he announced he's resigning to fill the Del Mar Board of Regents District 1 seat.

