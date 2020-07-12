CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting in the Corpus Christi runoff election has begun. It includes the race for Mayor between the incumbent Joe McComb and At-Large Councilmember Paulette Guajardo.
Two City Council seats also up for grabs.
District 1
- Rachel Ann Caballero
- Billy Lerma
District 4
- Kaylynn Paxson
- Greg Smith
Early voting began on Saturday at the Nueces County Courthouse. There were 241 votes cast and 2,284 mail in ballots received.
