CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting in the Corpus Christi runoff election has begun. It includes the race for Mayor between the incumbent Joe McComb and At-Large Councilmember Paulette Guajardo.

Two City Council seats also up for grabs.

District 1

Rachel Ann Caballero

Billy Lerma

District 4

Kaylynn Paxson

Greg Smith

Early voting began on Saturday at the Nueces County Courthouse. There were 241 votes cast and 2,284 mail in ballots received.

