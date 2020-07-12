x
Politics

Early voting in the Corpus Christi runoff election has begun

There have been 241 votes cast and 2,284 mail-in ballots received.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting in the Corpus Christi runoff election has begun. It includes the race for Mayor between the incumbent Joe McComb and At-Large Councilmember Paulette Guajardo.

Two City Council seats also up for grabs.

District 1

  • Rachel Ann Caballero 
  • Billy Lerma

District 4

  • Kaylynn Paxson 
  • Greg Smith

Early voting began on Saturday at the Nueces County Courthouse. There were 241 votes cast and 2,284  mail in ballots received.

For a list of places to vote, click here.

