State representatives calling on Texas to take economic measures against Russia

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of Texas House representatives is calling for the State of Texas to take economic action against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
On Wednesday at 11 a.m., a bipartisan group of state representatives will gather on Zoom to call on Texas to "join the global fight for Democracy" by taking economic measures against Russia.
The group says that Texas energy assets are already filling the void as the conflict continues and the state needs to "take a strong and swift economic response" similar to steps taken by the U.S. and others in order to sustain a long-term impact on Russia's economy.
The group includes the chair and vice-chair of the Texas House Committee on Pensions, Investments, and Financial Services, State Rep. Rafael Anchía (D-Dallas) and State Rep. Tan Parker (R-Denton). The group also includes the chair and vice-chair of the Texas House Committee on International Relations and Economic Development, State Rep. Angie Chen Button (R-Dallas) and State Rep. Christina Morales (D-Houston).
Day six of the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II found Russia increasingly isolated, beset by the sanctions that have thrown its economy into turmoil and left the country practically friendless, apart from a few nations like China, Belarus and North Korea.
Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday in what Ukraine’s leader called a blatant campaign of terror, while U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to make his Russian counterpart “pay a price” for the invasion.
