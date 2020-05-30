WASHINGTON — For the second day in a row, protesters gathered in front of the White House surrounded by uniformed Secret Service and U.S. Park Police officers in riot gear.

A large protest is near the White House at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in NW, where damaged there, among other reports, included smashed patrol vehicles.

Uniformed Secret Service officers made six arrests Friday night after "Justice for George Floyd" protests sparked in the District in the aftermath his killing by a Minneapolis police officer.

Protests erupted nationwide days after his death calling for the arrests of all the officers involved after a Memorial Day viral video showed Floyd being pinned down by his neck by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd, who is repeatedly heard in the video saying he can't breath and asking for the Chauvin to get off his neck, died that day.

The Minneapolis mayor on Tuesday fired all four officers involved in the incident. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. But the other three officers who were involved in the incident have not yet been arrested or charged, with local prosecutors in Minnesota on Friday saying that charges are likely forthcoming.

D.C. was among cities across the nation who held protests Friday night demanding the remaining three officers involved in Floyd's death to be arrested and charged.

Secret Service confirmed that arrests were made on Pennsylvania Avenue, near the White House.

"Demonstrators repeatedly attempted to knock over security barriers on Pennsylvania Avenue," a Secret Service statement said. "Some of the demonstrators were violent, assaulting Secret Service Officer and Special Agents with bricks, rocks, bottles, fireworks and other items. Multiple Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers and Special Agents suffered injuries from this violence."

D.C. police and U.S. Park Police were also at the protest on Pennsylvania Avenue, according to the Secret Service. It is unclear what specific roles these departments played in the riots outside the White House.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to express his thanks to Secret Service for their handling of the crowds outside the White House.

"Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService," the Tweet said. "They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the 'protesters' scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard -- didn’t know what hit them."

The president also criticized D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser who, according to the president, would not allow District of Columbia city police to get involved with protecting the White House.

"On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved," Trump tweeted. "'Not their job.' Nice!"

Bowser responded to the president's tweets, calling for peace and restraint, and emphasizing that DC Police "will always protect DC and all who are in it."

"My police department will always protect DC and all who are in it whether I agree with them (such as those exercising their First Amendment Right) or those I don’t (namely, @realdonaldtrump)," the mayor tweeted. "While he hides behind his fence afraid/alone, I stand w/ people peacefully exercising their First Amendment Right after the murder of #GeorgeFloyd & hundreds of years of institutional racism There are no vicious dogs & ominous weapons. There is just a scared man."

