Senator John Cornyn campaigns in the Coastal Bend before election day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Senator John Cornyn making a final push for votes ahead of election day in the Coastal Bend.

Senator Cornyn’s bus tour was welcomed by a crowd of cheering supporters in the parking lot of the Ortiz Center in Corpus Christi Monday afternoon.

Cornyn is the Texas republican incumbent for U.S. Senate. Cornyn spoke to the crowd from atop a platform on the bus highlighting the differences between him and his opponent democratic challenger MJ Hegar.



Cornyn also asked the crowd to help get their friends and family out to the polls tomorrow.

Cornyn was joined on the tour by fellow republican's Ted Cruz as well as local state representative Todd hunter, and Congressman Michael Cloud who are both running re-election bids.