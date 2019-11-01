AUSTIN, Texas — Fresh off their trip to the Texas-Mexico border with President Donald Trump, Texas Senators John Cornyn (R) and Ted Cruz (R) were in Austin on Friday to close out the Texas Public Policy Foundation's 2019 Policy Orientation.

The event, hosted by the conservative policy organization, is said to be the largest gathering of its type.

During the closing keynote, the lawmakers touched on several subjects, from the nomination of Supreme Court Justices to healthcare. But the conversation started with talk about border security and the ongoing government shutdown.

Both Senators visited the border Thursday and held a round-table discussion with state and local leaders as well as members of the Border Patrol.

"They believe that the solution should be determined by the professionals on the ground and not by the politicians in Washington D.C.," Sen. Cornyn told reporters after the keynote address. "And they're fine with whatever the Border Patrol says is required if that's supplied."

The fight for funding of a border wall has led to a partial government shutdown. If lawmakers don't reach a deal by Saturday, it will become the longest shutdown in recent history.

Senators Cornyn and Cruz place the blame on Democratic leaders House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York).

"It's going to end when somebody blinks," Sen. Cruz told reporters.

"To end this, we need to see compromise. We need to see people coming and seeking common ground," he added. "I can tell you, the President has said repeatedly he's more than happy to compromise. He's more than happy to work together and negotiate. But the position of the Democrats is and remains, 'Hell no.'"

President Trump has said he will declare a national emergency and divert federal funds to build the wall.

Sen. Cornyn said he won't support a plan that takes money from Texas.

"In a normal world, not the alternate universe we're living in now, you would have the two sides get together and work out a negotiated solution. But that takes people negotiating in good faith," Sen. Cornyn said. "So, the President is now talking to his lawyers about whether he would have the authority to issue a national emergency and reprogram money that's been allocated for other purposes. But I will tell you that I will oppose any reprogramming of Harvey disaster funds. We have worked very hard to make sure that the victims of Hurricane Harvey are addressed, their concerns are addressed and Texas is able to rebuild. And I think we are all together on that."

As for Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick's suggestion that Texas front some of the costs for the wall, then be reimbursed, Sen. Cornyn said that could be up for discussion.

