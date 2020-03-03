HOUSTON — There were some big developments in the race for president over the weekend on the democrat’s side.

After Joe Biden took home a big win in South Carolina, Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropped out.

Even so, millions of democratic primary voters will still see all their names on the ballot on Super Tuesday. (Not to mention, some who voted early for these candidates say they feel like they "threw their votes away.")

According to the Harris County Clerk’s Office, it’s because every candidate who met the filing deadline makes it on the ballot.

That doesn’t change, even if someone bows out.

That’s why democrats will have to wade through 17 presidential candidates in the voting booth. People can still vote for any one of them.

What happens with the votes for candidates who are no longer in the race is still up in the air.

In Texas, a candidate has to get 15% of the vote to earn any delegates.

If a candidate does pass that threshold after exiting the race, they can advise their delegates to throw their support behind someone else.

However, political analysts do not expect that to be an issue in Texas since candidates dropped out due to lack of support.

Some who voted early say they feel like they threw their vote away





The Texas Tribune recently reported that some voters have been left with a sense of despair after they found out that their early votes for president have been, essentially, wasted.

"Texans who voted for one of the three candidates now out of the race said they did so, in part, because of the candidates’ moderate credentials and because they saw them as the contestants most capable of ending President Donald Trump’s administration."

Despite a push from local election officials encouraging Texans to vote early, Houston voter Justin Sunseri told the Texas Tribune in the future he would not make the same mistake twice.

“Maybe if I’m planning to vote for the front-runner I can do so ahead of time,” Sunseri said.

If not?

“I’ll wait until election day,” he said.

“We need ranked-choice voting so I don’t throw my vote in the trash again,” said Sunseri, referencing an electoral model that allows voters to rank candidates by preference, listing their first-, second- and third-place choices.

