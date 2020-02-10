Some residents in San Patricio County receiving multiple applications for mail in ballots

The same holds true for other South Texas counties, including Nueces County. The deadline to turn in an application for ballot by mail is October 23.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — The elections office in San Patricio County is said to be addressing concerns after hearing that some residents have been receiving multiple applications for mail in ballots at their homes.

Those in charge of elections in San Pat County say they only send out a ballot application if a person requests one, so where are the other ballot applications coming from?

"They are confused because there could be up to 4-5, they are receiving in the mail, and when we are getting them, they are just a duplicate," said elections administrator Pam Hill.

Hill told 3News the additional mailers are coming from other groups, private parties, and candidates. Hill said you only need to fill out one.

"It doesn't matter how many times they apply, they are only going to get one ballot," said Hill.

The same holds true for other South Texas counties including Nueces County. The deadline to turn in an application for ballot by mail is October 23.

Remember, to be eligible, you must be 65 years or older; sick or disabled; out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting; or be confined in jail.

Meanwhile, the Better Business Bureau is asking voters to also be alert and avoid scammers this election season.

Scammers will often pretend to survey you about which candidate you are planning to vote for, and in the process ask for your personal information.

They might even use real recorded auto of a candidate's voice to solicit you. The BBB's advice is to avoid unknown callers. If they ask you to vote over the phone, hang up.

When it comes to donating to your candidate's campaign, the BBB said to do it directly instead of over the phone. Visit the candidate's official website to search for donation opportunities.

Also, never give your social security number or credit card information out over the phone.

Lastly, when preparing for election day, know important dates, use reliable sources and plan ahead.