WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud followed the lead of Texas' two U.S. senators Wednesday and released a letter to President Donald Trump stating his opposition to using Hurricane Harvey relief funds for anything other than what they were intended for.

In the letter, Cloud states that he is thankful for the Trump administration's help in the recovery process since Harvey made landfall in 2017, and that he is "firmly opposed to using Hurricane Harvey relief funds for purposes other than what they were originally appropriated for."

It was just last Friday when Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn said they would oppose any effort to redirect Harvey relief funds to pay for a border wall, according to the Texas Tribune. It's something both senators believe is unlikely to happen.

"Thank you for acknowledging the importance of the rebuilding currently underway in Texas and I urge you to continue to prioritize this recovery in the years ahead," Cloud stated in his letter to the president.

Clouds letter goes on to commend the president for working to close immigration loopholes and building a border wall.

"Closing immigration loopholes and building a wall on our southern border are two key elements to ending this humanitarian crisis," Cloud stated. "A physical barrier dramatically reduces illegal immigration in places where it exists."

The congressman closes his letter by asking the president to remain focused on disaster recovery and securing the southern border, adding that "The 27th Congressional District of Texas, the whole state of Texas, and our nation depend on it."