South Texas makes waves: What local representatives gain from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Late Friday afternoon the U.S. House of Representatives approved President Biden's infrastructure bill. DNC vice chair Filemon Vela shares his contributions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Settling a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, the House approved a $1 trillion package for infrastructure improvements across the country. We'll be seeing the effects of that right here in South Texas.

Texas's 34th congressional district, represented by Filemon Vela, stretches from Kleberg county to Cameron county. With Brownsville in this district, it contains three international bridges connecting Texas to Mexico.

This $1.2 trillion bill will fund critical infrastructure projects in TX-34, including $133 million to modernize and expand the Gateway International Bridge located in Brownsville, Texas.

Also included in the legislation is funding for cargo lot improvements at the Veterans International Bridge and Free Trade International Bridge located in Brownsville and Los Indios, Texas, respectively.

“This transformative bill will finally do what we should have done years ago: provide significant infrastructure upgrades for our nation," said Congressman Vela. "Throughout my time in Congress, I have worked to ensure that our land ports of entry are equipped and prepared to handle the large flux of trade and commerce at our border."

“Modernizing and expanding Brownsville’s Gateway International Port of Entry will not only bring good jobs to local communities and boost the region’s economy, but also strengthen our national security and facilitate trade and travel. Securing this funding has been my top priority while in Congress.”

With the infrastructure bill already helping our neighbors, we're sure to see the same here in the Coastal bend.

More information on the bill and its contents can be found here at kiiitv.com.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.