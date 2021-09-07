A look at what Texas lawmakers are discussing in the upcoming special session

Most of the items are Republican driven issues such as social media censorship, abortion inducing drugs, critical race theory and the effort to restrict voting.

TEXAS, USA — State lawmakers in Austin have 30 days to try and get all the items Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants to see passed during the special session.

One item ended up being called after House Democrats walked out during the regular session and stopped the controversial elections bill that would mean new restrictions on voting. We asked our State Senator Juan Chuy Hinojosa with District 20 if another walk out could happen during the special session.

"I can’t speak for the House but here in the Senate, we have no intentions of walking out," Hinojosa said.

Most of the items on the governor's agenda for the special session are Republican driven issues such as social media censorship, abortion inducing drugs, critical race theory and the effort to restrict voting.

"Some of the items on that agenda are raising questions of constitutionality and bigger questions about the political system and whether the governor and his allies are respecting the institutional arrangement that we find in the constitution," Dr. Jim Henson, the Director Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas said.

Dr. Henson heads a group of folks who are not only experts on our state government but they also do polling and research to try and get the public interested in how the system works.

Right now, he believes the controversial special session agenda is an attempt by Republicans to appeal to their far right base to ensure they win their 2022 primaries.

"It’s hard not to look at that agenda and see in it a real focus by Republican incumbents, who are undeniably the governing body in the state right now, on Republican primaries, rather than on a general election in which you might expect more centrist issues or an effort to appeal to a broader electorate," Dr. Henson said.

Senator Hinojosa agreed.

"It seems like it’s more focused on trying to take care of the Trump base if you will," Hinojosa said. "It’s the Governor’s election cycle so they have plenty of issues to run on in the primaries."

A number of far right candidates have already announced that they are running against Governor Abbott in next year’s primary. A battle that Dr. Henson says the Governor is already engaged in through this special session.

We did reach out to our Republican House Representative Todd Hunter for this story but were unsuccessful in trying to get that interview.

