BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Senator Ted Cruz told FOX News Tuesday morning that he's frustrated at the delay in reporting results from Monday night's Iowa caucus, arguing it's a reflection of the democratic party's ability to lead.

“Dems, right now, they can’t stand in a gymnasium and count who stands under which sign and they’re the ones that want to be in charge of our healthcare and everything else in our life,” Cruz told “Fox & Friends.”

The Iowa Democratic Party said they would release at least half of the caucus results by 4 p.m. CST Tuesday.

Technical problems have delayed the release of results from the first-in-the-nation contest, leaving campaigns and the public in the dark.

Price says results from about 50% of precincts should be released Tuesday. It was not clear when the final results would be available.

“If you started at a big state like Texas or California or New York, it’d be all a TV paid advertising battle. Instead, there’s a very real vetting of voters who take their responsibility seriously and, so, I’m frustrated right now that the [Democratic] operatives can’t get their act together,” Cruz added.

The Iowa Democratic Party said the delays in reporting the outcome of Monday's caucuses were due to a coding issue that has been fixed.

In a statement Tuesday, Price said, “We have every indication that our systems were secure and there was not a cyber security intrusion.” Price says independent cybersecurity consultants tested the systems in preparation for the caucuses.

The campaign manager for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is calling delays in the Iowa caucus results “a mess” and says that “every second that passes sort of undermines the process a little bit.”

Roger Lau told reporters at Warren's watch party in Des Moines late Monday that the campaign had seen very little official data. But he said based on the campaign's own internal figures, it sees a three-way jumble at the top with Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

He says their internal numbers show Joe Biden “a distant fourth.”

"Iowa rarely wins the race but typically calls the field," Cruz said. He added that the voting tabulation issue likely benefited Joe Biden by avoiding potentially bad press for a poor finish in Iowa.

New Hampshire holds its primary on February 11. Meanwhile, Nevada is 'evaluating' their plan for the caucus scheduled Feb. 22.

Nevada had planned to use two apps during their caucuses. One was to tabulate results, and a second app pre-loaded onto tablets for voters to use at caucus sites during four days of early voting.

The party says it can “confidently say” that the problems Iowa Democrats experienced with reporting their caucus results Monday “will not happen in Nevada.”