Could Texas' new abortion ban affect business growth?

TEXAS, USA — Now that Texas' new law banning most abortions is officially in effect, there are questions about how the law might affect the state's economy, both in terms of companies already based in Texas and companies and workers deciding whether to move here.

Two Texas-based companies, Bumble and Match, have announced plans to create relief funds to support employees and others seeking abortions in Texas.

According to WIRED reporter Arielle Pardes, Shar Dubey, the CEO of Dallas-based Match Group Inc., told employees in an internal memo that she has set up a fund for workers affected by the Texas Heartbeat Act.

"This particular law is so regressive to the cause of women's rights that I felt compelled to speak publically about my personal views," Dubey said.

Shar Dubey, the CEO of Match Group, sent around this memo to employees yesterday.



The company is headquartered in Texas, and has set up a fund to help cover travel costs for employees who need to seek abortion care outside of the state.

Austin-based Bumble announced on Twitter that starting on Sept. 1, the day the law went into effect, it has created a relief fund "supporting the reproductive rights of women and people across the gender spectrum who seek abortions in Texas."

Starting today, Bumble has created a relief fund supporting the reproductive rights of women and people across the gender spectrum who seek abortions in Texas.

A recent poll by public research firm PerryUndem indicated that Texas could lose out on skilled workers because of the Heartbeat Act. According to the poll, two-thirds of respondents said the bill would discourage them from taking a job in Texas. The poll showed that majorities across segments said the law would discourage them from working in the state, including 74% of women, 69% of millennials and 73% of Gen Z respondents.

However, in a CNBC interview on Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott said he doesn't think major employers in the state are going to respond negatively to the law.

"We continue to see a massive influx of employers coming in because, candidly, not only do they like the business environment, but Morgan [Brennan], you need to understand that there's a lot of businesses and a lot of Americans who like the social positions that the State of Texas is taking," Abbott said.

During the interview, Abbott also mentioned Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his move from California to Texas, claiming that Musk is onboard with the state's social policies. On Thursday night, Musk responded with a tweet, saying, "In general, I believe government should rarely impose its will upon the people and, when doing so, should aspire to maximize their cumulative happiness. That said, I would prefer to stay out of politics."