Texas Senate abortion bill initially passes in House

The bill aims to ban certain health and abortion procedures at six weeks.

AUSTIN, Texas — A controversial abortion bill has initially passed in the Texas House of Representatives.

Senate Bill 8, which initially passed the Texas House 81-63 (with two present not voting) on May 5, would ban certain health and abortion procedures at six weeks, before some women could even become aware that they are pregnant. Bills such as these have been called "heartbeat bills," because at six weeks is generally when a heartbeat can be detected in a fetus.

SB 8 must now get another vote in the lower chamber before it is on its way to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

SB 8 would ban abortion at six weeks and allow "any person" to sue any Texas physician who chooses to provide or refer a person for abortion care. Opponents say that because the cause of action of this bill is so broad, it would allow physicians, nurses, counselors, clinic staff or family members of rape survivors to be sued by rapists and recover a minimum of $10,000 if successful.

A similar bill, House Bill 1515, is also in the House of Representatives.

With a vote of 81-63 (2 present not voting) SB8 initially passes #TXLege — Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) May 5, 2021

Shannon Najmabadi, the women's health reporter for The Texas Tribune, joined Ashley Goudeau to discuss the bill on KVUE's Texas This Week. She said similar legislation has passed in other states.

"What's unique about the Texas bill is it also has this legal language in it that would let anyone, regardless of if they've had an abortion, regardless of if they had an experience with an abortion provider, to sue abortion providers," Najmabadi said. "So it kind of has a double-pronged approach where it's banning abortions very early, often before many women know they are pregnant, and also has these legal type changes."

Austin Mayor Steve Adler released the following statement Wednesday:

“Senate Bill 8 offers women who may be pregnant no solutions, no added safety measures nor medical precautions, and certainly no compassion. Vulnerable Texas women face so many obstacles, so many hurdles when trying to access safe reproductive healthcare, including abortion services. This bill adds new challenges and sometimes would effectively ban needed care and services.”