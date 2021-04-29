Texas bills filed after lobbyist accused of drugging Capitol staffer

The legislation aims to prevent lobbyists from sexually harassing and sexually assaulting staffers.

AUSTIN, Texas — After a Texas State Capitol staffer said she was drugged with a date-rape drug by a lobbyist, legislation is in the works to prevent that from happening again.

There are two bills in the Texas Senate and the House of Representatives aimed at the issue: Senate Bill 2233 and House Bill 4661.

Under SB 2233, in order to register as a lobbyist in Texas, the person would have to undergo sexual harassment prevention training and ethics training within the last two years and have a certificate as proof. And lobbyists would be required to complete training every two years.

HB 4661 would prohibit sexual harassment by lobbyists. This bill would also require sexual harassment prevention training every two years.

These bills have been introduced as a criminal investigation continues into whether a lobbyist recently drugged a staffer during a downtown meeting. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the allegation, which prompted DPS officials to notify House Speaker Dade Phelan's office and that of Gov. Greg Abbott in recent days, KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski reported.

The Monday after the allegations, Speaker Phelan addressed the investigation with the lawmakers, saying, "For too long, the culture of the House has made victims feel as though they should not come forward."