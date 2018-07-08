TEXAS — In honor of a state trooper who died in the line of duty in 2017, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a set of proposals to change the state's bail system Tuesday.

The changes were inspired by State Trooper Damon Allen, who was killed in the line of duty on Thanksgiving last year. Gov. Abbott said the "Damon Allen Act" is aimed at protecting law enforcement and enhancing public safety.

Just months before Allen's death, the suspect was charged with assaulting a deputy for allegedly ramming the deputy's car during a chase. After that incident, his bond was set at around $15,000, and he bailed out before the fatal incident involving Allen.

"Texas must take action to keep dangerous criminals off the street, to prevent tragedies like the death of Damon Allen," Gov. Abbott said.

Part of Abbott's proposal in the Damon Allen Act is to modify the rules for setting bail and have the judge or civil officer consider the suspect's criminal history, impact on law enforcement and other relevant information, Abbott's statement said. The governor added that he would like to see the creation of a "uniform" Court Management System through the Office of Courts Administration to help close critical information gaps, "especially in counties with a population under 20,000."

Abbott said the court management system could flag repeat offenders to their direct supervisors for criminal conduct.

