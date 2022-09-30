x
Gov. Abbott and Beto O'Rourke go head-to-head in a debate for Texas governor

It's the first and possibly only debate between the two as we get closer to Election Day.

EDINBURG, Texas — Election Day in Texas is fast approaching and at the top of the ballot is the race for governor. 

Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke are facing off in a debate in South Texas tonight, the only time the two will debate before voters head to the polls.

Polling shows that the race is tight, with Abbott's lead over O'Rourke at single digits. In the debate, Abbott wants to do no harm while O'Rourke is expected to come out swinging.

Tonight’s debate begins at 7 p.m. and will take place in the Rio Grande Valley, just miles away from the Texas-Mexico border.

THE DEBATE HAS ENDED. STAY WITH KHOU 11 FOR COMPLETE ELECTION COVERAGE

 

______________________________________

Earlier this week, we broke down the race for governor in our KHOU/Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation Poll.  You can watch that full report below.

